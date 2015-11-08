Richmond police investigating shooting near Byrd Park area

Richmond police are on the scene of a shooting near Hollywood Cemetery and Byrd Park.

They received a call around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the 1100 block of Sumpter Street. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at this point, but anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

