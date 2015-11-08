Community hosts Do-Over Halloween party for boy in Chester

A Chester community is celebrating after a little boy recovers from his 22nd brain surgery.

The event, called Dylan's Do-Over, not only Dylan's recovery but also other kids that have special needs, allowing them to be included in Halloween festivities.

Adults also took part in the fun, from dressing up to bringing toys and candy for kids to snack on and play with.

The event was held at OB Gates Elementary in Chester from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Monday, Dylan will go in for a MRI to see if he needs to undergo another surgery. A Facebook page has been created to track Dylan's progress.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12