'All Clear' after bomb threat at John Marshall Courts building

Crews have given the 'All Clear' and are letting people back into the John Marshall Courts building after a bomb threat.

The Richmond Police bomb squad was called to the 400 block of North 9th Street at 10:55 a.m. Friday. Police evacuated the building and closed streets around the building.

Workers say they were in the middle of regular court proceedings when suddenly they were told to immediately evacuate the building. That's when alarms started going off. They said some of the defendants still in custody had to quickly be transported out of the area.

K-9 units canvased the building. The 'All Clear' came shortly before noon.

