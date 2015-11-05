Student charged in Caroline bus crash

A Caroline High School student was charged for failure to yield the right of way after a bus crash in Caroline on Friday, Oct. 30.

The student in a white mini-van leaving school around 3 p.m. The van crashed into bus #59 while heading down Route 207, causing it to overturn just right outside the school, according to Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa.

@NBC12 Overturned Caroline High School Bus at 207 crossing by the school pic.twitter.com/qeJTcS0R2H — Samuel Bayer (@slammingsammyb) October 30, 2015

"When we heard there was a school bus overturned and had children in it, everyone came," said Sheriff Lippa. "We even had citizens along with the school administration stopping to give assistance."

None of the injuries in the crash were life-threatening.

A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

