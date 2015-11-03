RPD investigating double shooting in the city's Southside

Richmond police are looking for suspects in a double shooting in the city's Southside.

Two men were shot in the leg in the 1000 block of Bundy Avenue at 9:43 p.m.

Their injuries are non-life threatening, and both men were taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

