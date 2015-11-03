TRAFFIC ALERT: Left and center lane closed on I-95 N near Rt. 288 due to massive pothole

The left and center lanes are still closed for pothole repair, according to VDOT.

The pothole is said to be three feet wide, and repairs are expected to go on later into the night. VDOT says the pothole was caused by a collapsed storm sewer pipe that was underground. The pipe separated from the joint and caused the pothole.

Traffic is being shifted to the right lane and right shoulder while crews are working on repairs. All lanes were closed earlier.

The backup is clear. VDOT is encouraging drivers to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

