Men caught with skimming device near Chesterfield ATM

Chesterfield police say they caught two men with a skimming device leaving a Bon Air bank.

Authorities say Kirivl Korotkov, 21, and Andrei Turski, 27, also had multiple debit and credit cards on them when they were arrested. Officers noticed the men leaving the Bank of America on Buford Road and Forest Hill Avenue and felt they were acting suspiciously. When they pulled over the suspects on Jahnke Road, they found cash, the cards and the skimming device. They are both charged with half a dozen counts of credit fraud.

"At those ATM machines, there are cameras,” said consumer lawyer Ian Vance. He says if money is missing from your account that you didn't authorize, the bank is obligated to investigate your claim and possibly refund your money. "They have to look at the pattern and use of that person and their card. Do they go to the ATM once a week, once a month, are they withdrawing lots of money at a time or a little at a time?"

In many cases, credit thieves get busy creating even more fraud once they have your personal information. The experts say if suspicious, place a fraud alert on your credit report.

"What that does, when anybody attempts to get information off of your report, they call you or contact you to see if you actually are applying for credit because they will go and try to get loans out in your name,” added consumer lawyer John Gayle. He says if you know who the credit thief is, file a police report right away because litigation may not always work in your favor. "People will ask me ‘can I go after this person?’ Yes, you can, but they're penniless anyway so it ends up being a waste of time. Usually, if they're a criminal, they’re stealing money so they don't have a lot of assets.”

That leaves the burden on you to be two steps ahead before the fraud felons strike. Per law, credit reporting agencies must provide you with a free copy of your credit report, per your request, once a year.

