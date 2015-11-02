Jesse Matthew case could uncover new details about Hannah Graham investigation

New court documents are offering a glimpse of how Jesse Matthew's case is developing.

The defense team for the 33-year-old could call up to 14 people at the motions hearing set for Nov. 10, which could offer new details about Hannah Graham's murder investigation.

Matthew is accused of killing the 18-year-old and he may face the death penalty if convicted.

Click here for complete coverage of the Hannah Graham case: nbc12.com/hannah

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12