Bomb threat investigation at Downtown Marriott

Parts of Broad Street and 5th Street were shut down Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat at the Downtown Marriott.

Police received a call around 3:54 p.m. for the bomb threat. Officers and Marriott security personnel conducted a search of the building, and a Richmond police bomb K-9 was brought in for a secondary search of the common areas.

A device was not found. The all-clear was given around 5:30 p.m.

