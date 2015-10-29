State Police ID victim in deadly Dinwiddie crash

Virginia State Police has identified a man who died in a fatal crash in Dinwiddie County.

Police say the man, identified as 68-year-old Parker Bullock, ran off the road, hit a gate and overturned two or three times before hitting a tree and landing in a field. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Boydton Plank Road, located near Dabney Mill Road.

Bullock was driving a 2002 Infiniti G20. No other cars were involved.

