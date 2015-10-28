3-year-old found wandering off Jefferson Davis Highway

A 3-year-old wandered away from a hotel off Jefferson Davis Highway on Wednesday afternoon after the teenage relative watching the child fell asleep, according to Chesterfield Police.

A resident found the child around 1:20 p.m. in the median of Purdue Springs Drive around the corner from busy Route 1 and brought the child to the Chester Police precinct, police said. The child wasn't hurt.

Detectives believe a 19-year-old relative was supposed to be watching the child at the InTown Suites, but fell asleep and the child wandered out of the room and out of the hotel. Investigators tracked down the teen relative and the child’s guardian and notified child protective services.

No charges have been filed at this point, but the investigation continues.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12