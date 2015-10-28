Otter found abandoned on Calif. beach

A malnourished baby otter is recuperating in Monterey, Calif., after being found stranded by kayakers on the beach last week.

The otter was discovered on Oct. 19, and it is believed that she may have been abandoned by her mother.

Becka Kelly, a Morro Bay Harbor patrol supervisor told The Tribune that it's unusual for an infant otter to be stranded on shore. Crews initially tried to locate the mother in the water. "We really don't know how the otter got separated," Kelly said. "We drove it around [by boat] to let it call out to its mom, but there was no response."

Morro Bay Harbor patrol crews contacted the Marine Mammal Center, and now, The Monterey Bay Aquarium is treating the otter and nursing it back to health.

