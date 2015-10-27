Richmond child receives new bike from police

A 5-year-old girl received a new bike from the Richmond Police Department after being hit by a car back in July.

Police gave Christasia Jones a new bike on Tuesday after hers was destroyed.

She suffered a leg and head injury after she was hit by an SUV in the Blue Ridge Estates Apartment complex, located off Midlothian Turnpike, on July 12.

