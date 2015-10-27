Chesterfield boy doing well after surgery

A 4-year-old boy is doing well, after undergoing neuorsurgery.

Branden Witt's mom, Carol, said he tried talking to her, squeezing her fingers, giving her a thumbs up, asking her to rub his belly and pointing at the television.

"Words can not [sic] express the joy my heart is feeling right now... Seems hearing my voice and the touch of my hand calms him down, along with the medication smile emoticon. Bobby and I are beyond blessed, and we thank everyone for their continued prayers," she said in a private Facebook message.

She also gave us another update saying his breathing tube is out.

Branden had type one Chiari Malformation Decompression surgery on Monday, which means he won't be able to trick-or-treat on Halloween. Instead, neighbors in Chesterfield organized a special early celebration for him.

Branden toured their Swift Creek Crossing neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 17 with his sisters Ashlee and Maggie, brothers Jeremy and Jacob, and his aunts and uncles. 41 neighbors served them treats for the special early Halloween party.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12