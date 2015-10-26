House fire in Henrico ruled accidental

Crews are on scene battling flames of a house fire in Glen Allen.

A call came in at 5:11 p.m. for heavy fire coming from the house on the 10600 block of Lambeth Road, which is off of Mountain Road. The fire was reported coming from the kitchen area. Heavy fire was also found in the attic, due to an open vent pipe that connected the kitchen and the attic.

The fire was marked under control at 5:43 p.m.

The family of five will only be displaced for a short period of time. The American Red Cross will help the family with finding arrangements.

The fire was ruled as an accidental cooking fire.

