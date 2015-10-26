Gunman abducts Uber driver from Midlothian Walmart

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say abducted and robbed an Uber driver on Sunday.

Police say the driver, who was a woman, picked the man up at the Walmart on the 900 block of Walmart Way in Midlothian at around 7:45 p.m. The man then asked her to stop by the Union Bank in the 13700 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Police say the man displayed a firearm and forced the driver into the back of the trunk when they arrived at the bank.

The suspect then drove the car, a silver/blue 2012 Hyundai Accent hatchback, away from the bank. Police say he drove to several places and demanded money from the woman. Police say at one point, the man used the woman's debit card at the Village Bank in the 1100 block of Huguenot Road. He then drove to Rockwood Park and ran off with the victim's purse and cell phones. The woman then drove somewhere else and then called police.

Folks who shop near the crime scene were startled. "That's crazy. That's creepy,” Anna Warmolts said. "That's messed up,” Uber customer Isaac Whitesel added.

Steve, who is an Uber driver and NBC12 Director, knows anything can happen on the job. "I think always in the back of your mind, you're thinking that [because it’s] a stranger in your car. You don't know them. All you have is a first name,” he said, despite generally feeling safe and trying not to think about the worst that could happen.

Uber has a no cash policy to protect drivers. Customers arrange pick up and payment from their phones before the driver even shows up. "I think the benefit of not having cash exchanged is the reduced risk of any type of robbery," Steve said.

Uber customers say they enjoy the convenience the service provides, despite what happened on Sunday. "[I was] downtown with a buddy, and I started drinking and couldn't drive...I called them and got a ride home,” Whitesel said.

Although drivers are not allowed to pack heat, Steve says he wouldn't mind if the company re-considered that. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” he said confidently.

The suspect is described as a 6', 20 to 30-year-old black man, with short, dark colored hair and glasses. He was wearing dark colored work clothes with an emblem, possibly a name tag or company logo, on his shirt, according to police.

Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

