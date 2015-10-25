All lanes re-opened on Benjamin Harrison Bridge - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

All lanes re-opened on Benjamin Harrison Bridge

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
CHARLES CITY/PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes have re-opened on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge at the Charles City and Prince George County.

The lanes were originally closed because of a crash.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly