Father charged with murdering Hopewell 9-month-old

A father faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 9-month old son, according to Petersburg Police.

Jermaine Lee arrived at Southside Regional Medical Center around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday with his Hopewell son. The baby was suffering from life-threatening injuries and died less than two hours later, police said.

The boy was in the care of Lee, 20, when the injuries occurred, police said. Lee is being held at Riverside Regional Jail with no bond on the second-degree murder charge.

