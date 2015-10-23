Host a Tree

Adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community.More >>
Adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community.More >>
Where are the Angel Tree locations? Return your unwrapped gifts to the participating locations. The drop-off date is Wed., Dec. 7, 2016.More >>
Where are the Angel Tree locations? Return your unwrapped gifts to the participating locations. The drop-off date is Wed., Dec. 7, 2016.More >>
We need your help to make Angel Tree a success! Help the Salvation Army make the holidays brighter for families this year, please donate a few hours of your time.More >>
We need your help to make Angel Tree a success! Help the Salvation Army make the holidays brighter for families this year, please donate a few hours of your time.More >>
Community sites are those businesses, churches, civic groups that can adopt 10 or more Angels. If you are an individual or business that wants to adopt less than 10, we encourage you to do so at an area Angel Tree mall location.More >>
Community sites are those businesses, churches, civic groups that can adopt 10 or more Angels. If you are an individual or business that wants to adopt less than 10, we encourage you to do so at an area Angel Tree mall location.More >>
The Salvation Army of Central Virginia has began accepting applications from families seeking Christmas assistance for their children on Mon., Oct. 17 and will conclude the application process on Sat., Oct. 29.More >>
The Salvation Army of Central Virginia has began accepting applications from families seeking Christmas assistance for their children on Mon., Oct. 17 and will conclude the application process on Sat., Oct. 29.More >>