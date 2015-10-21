Richmond police investigating shooting in the city's northside

Richmond police have reported a shooting in the 3200 block of Griffin Ave., located in the city's northside.

Police say they received a call at 7:19 of a random gunfire in the 3200 block of Griffin Ave. When they arrived on scene, they found two men shot, lying on a porch of a home along the 3200 block of Griffin Ave.

They were involved in some kind altercation. They were not shooting at each other, but were both shot, according to police.

Police also found a bullet hole in the door of the house and a car.

Both men have non-life threatening injuries.

There were seven shootings in the area this time last year. There are seven this year as well, including the latest shootings. However, police say crime went down 18 percent in the area from last year.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12