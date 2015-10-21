Petersburg superintendent stepping down

Petersburg City Schools Superintendent Joseph Melvin is stepping down. The school board voted to honor his request to step down effective Oct. 31, 2015. Originally, his contract would have ended on June 30, 2016.

The school board says they agreed to Dr. Melvin's decision after some deliberation. They say the decision is "in the best interest of the school division, as it will allow Dr. Melvin to explore other professional opportunities, while allowing the school board to immediately begin the search for a new superintendent."

"The board thanks Dr. Melvin for his service to Petersburg City Public Schools and the Petersburg community, and we wish him the best in the future," school board Chairman Kenneth Pritchett said in a press release.

The school board will name an acting superintendent for the time being.



