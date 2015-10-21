Amazon is hiring seasonal workers

Looking for a seasonal job? Amazon announced they are creating 100,000 seasonal positions at fulfillment and sortation centers across the country this holiday season in order to meet the increase in customer demand.

The company has also hired tens of thousands of regular, full-time employees.

"We've hired more than 25,000 full-time associates across the U.S. in recent months, and we're looking forward to adding 100,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season," Mike Roth, Amazon's vice president of North American operations, said. "Following last year's holiday season, tens of thousands of seasonal employees found regular, full-time roles with Amazon. We're excited to grow our team by finding great talent through our seasonal hiring efforts, in addition to creating new, full-time jobs that offer comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Amazon offers competitive pay and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare, 401(k) with 50 percent match, stock and bonuses for its full-time employees. They also offer programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay 95 percent of tuition for courses related to "in-demand" fields.

If interested, please apply here.

