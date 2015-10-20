Animal control's performance questioned in Orange County animal welfare case

Animal rescue crews are trying to nurse dozens of horses that were taken from an Orange County farm back to health, while also trying to determine how many animals were left dead or surviving under neglected conditions.

Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant on Peaceable Farm in Somerset on Oct. 19. They found several dead animals on the property, mixed in with several live ones. It's still unclear how many were found. Also, more than 100 horses were found in different health stages. Some of the animals were fine, but some of them were not so great.

Also, several cats, dogs and horses were taken from the property and put into temporary shelters.

The sheriff's office is working with the Orange Commonwealth's Attorney in conducting a criminal investigation. They are trying to figure out what charges will be filed.

Animal Control was also called to the same property in Sept. 2014 to investigate complaints about skinny and neglected horses. The sheriff's office says the animals were not seized because of Virginia Code 3.2-6569, which means the animal has to be deemed "almost dead" by a veterinarian for it to be seized.

