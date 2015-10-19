Animal welfare case being investigated in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is dealing with a major animal welfare case.

According to WVIR, deputies have obtained a search warrant and found over 100 horses and several dogs and cats at a farm on Monday, after several complaints. Several veterinarians came to the farm to evaluate each animal's condition. Some of the animals were reported dead.

Several veterinarians and sheriff’s deputies are still on scene.

