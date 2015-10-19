Chesterfield police identify man killed in officer involved shooting

Chesterfield police have identified a man that died at a Sunoco gas station on Saturday.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Paterson Brown, who was a football player at Clover Hill High School and later at James River High School.

Police say an off-duty Richmond police officer, who has not been identified, was having his car washed around 9:40 a.m. at the Sunoco in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. They say Brown hopped in the car and drove it through the wash. Brown was shot after the confrontation. Surveillance video showed the off-duty officer "physically struggled" with Brown in the officer's car, which has not been made public.

Several questions have been raised, whether if the officer made the right call. "Was it a situation where he could've called for backup? Or did the situation call for an immediate response?" Dana G. Schrad, Executive Director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, asked.

Schrad went on saying, "If there's any time that an officer thinks that an individual may be pulling a weapon, they could put not only the officer in danger but people nearby in danger, then he has a duty and a right tot act."

Devin Lloyd, a friend of Brown's, had trouble processing what happened. "I never expected him of all people. It's just weird knowing one of your friends is gone. It's done."

Brown was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

