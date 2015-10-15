Waterspout spotted off Lake Superior - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Waterspout spotted off Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI (WWBT) -

A waterspout was spotted along Lake Superior in Michigan Thursday afternoon.

The US National Weather Service says the spout was spotted east of Marquette, Mich. between 2:30 and 3 p.m.

