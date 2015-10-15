Lanes on Chippenham closed due to overturned car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Lanes are closed on Chippenham, near Belmont Road, due to an overturned car.

The northbound center and right lanes, as well as the right shoulder are closed.

Expect delays.

