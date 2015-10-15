Volunteer Goochland firefighter & Dominion lineman hailed as hero after crash rescue

Broad Street Road in Goochland is back open.

A section of Broad Street Road, between Manakin Rd. and Three Chopt Rd., was closed earlier because a pick-up truck hit a power pole, trapping the driver inside.

Volunteer firefighter and Dominion power lineman Jeff Moore was already on scene and jumped into action. He was able to cut power to the lines immediately, which cut out having to wait for a Dominion representative. "It sped the process up and moved everything along a little bit quicker."

Once the lines were safely de-energized, Moore and others were able to move in and get the driver out of the car and med flight him to the hospital.

Moore says to stay inside your car and call 911 or wait for someone to come by if you ever hit a power pole because downed lines can be serious.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12