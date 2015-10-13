U.S. gov. opposes Maureen McDonnell's motion to freeze appeal

The U.S. government has just opposed Former Lady Maureen McDonnell's motion to freeze her appeal.

McDonnell's attorney asked the court to hold off on a decision on her appeal, until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to hear her husband's case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office argued that Maureen's attorneys offered no persuasive reason at this late date for the court to hold off on a decision.

Oral arguments in Maureen McDonnell's appeal are scheduled for later this month.

