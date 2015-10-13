Chesterfield Schools Superintendent will retire after school year

Dr. Marcus Newsome announced on Tuesday he plans to retire as Superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools at the end of the school year. (Source: NBC12)

Dr. Newsome, 62, has been in the position for almost 10 years. He previously served as superintendent of Newport News Public Schools and has also worked in the Prince George's County, MD and Washington DC school systems.

"While I privately informed School Board members of my intentions to retire last school year, I decided to make a public announcement today to give the board an opportunity to engage the community in a rigorous and collaborative process that will attract and lead to the hiring of the best new superintendent in the country," Newsome said. "This is a bittersweet moment for me, as I am saddened to leave colleagues and friends, yet excited and optimistic about the next phase of my life. I can retire knowing that I have poured my heart into Chesterfield County Public Schools and given my very best to its families, children and staff. I am a better man having known each of you."

It's a decision he wanted to make for some time, but he says he made the district a promise.



"Several years ago, when we experienced a $250 million shortfall in funding to our school division and we were facing new, more rigorous and challenging SOL's, I made a commitment to this school board that if they allowed me, I would stay here until we came out of these tough times,” he said.

Chesterfield County Board President Carrie Coyner called Newsome a faithful leader who kept students’ interests at the forefront.

"To remain a superintendent for one school division for that long, while not unheard of, is unusual these days,” Coyner said. "Too often, we forget to say thank you for a job well done. Today, on behalf of our board, I want to thank Dr. Newsome for his service and wish him the very best for his future."

Newsome leads a division with around 59,000 students and has a salary of $227,064 with a $12,000 car allowance and $40,000 in deferred compensation.

He will have served 10 years on the job when he steps down next July.

