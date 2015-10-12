Why men are painting their nails on social media

You might've noticed something while scrolling through your Instagram feed. Several men are using the hashtag #PolishedMan, showing off a single painted fingernail.

YGAP co-founder and CEO Elliot Costello said the fingernail represents one in five children will become a victim to violence before age 18.

"Our hope is to create a global movement that will lead change in the conversation about what it means to be a man," Costello told the Today Show. "By supporting positive male role models who support equality and the rights of a child, we can create a community of male change-makers."

Costello's goal is to target men because he says men are "the main perpetrators of this violence."

The #PolishedMan campaign inspiration came from a 2013 trip he took to Colombia, where he met a 10-year-old girl named Thea through Hagar International, an agency that helps abused women and children.

"I was very moved by Thea and the ordeal she had been through," Costello said.

Costello vowed to keep a nail painted when he returned home to Australia to remember Thea and other victims of violence.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12