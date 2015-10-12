Radford University investigates suspicious message posted on social media

The Radford University Police Department is investigating a suspicious message that was posted on the social media site Yik Yak Monday afternoon.

The message said, "Tonight is the night. That Radford is going to be on the news just watch. Thank you everyone."

The university does not believe the message is a credible threat, but they are adding additional patrols around campus. They also say they have identified a person of interest.

That person is being questioned by the Radford University Police Department.

