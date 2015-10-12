Chesterfield police charge man responsible for crashing into preschool

Chesterfield police have charged a man responsible for crashing into The Goddard School Monday.

The driver, 24-year-old Michael J. West, of Richmond, was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Police say he was driving up Woolridge Road toward Coalfield Road when it jumped the median, crossed several lanes of traffic, hit some trees and The Goddard School. West says he had an anxiety attack.

The car hit the outer wall of the school, but did not go through the building. "No children were in the room at the time, but some cribs on the other side of the wall may have been disturbed," police say.

The damage is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000, according to The Goddard School.

A building inspector came out and said the foundation is still okay. School officials say a contractor will come out to repair the room in a couple of days.

No one was injured in the crash.

The Goddard School serves about 105 families with children from six weeks to six years old, and daycare officials have notified them through calls and emails.

The school will be open as normal on Tuesday.

