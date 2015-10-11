16-foot shark swims close to N.C. coastline

A 16-foot shark swam more than 50 miles Sunday morning, putting her the closest she's been to the North Carolina coast in two years, according to OCEARCH, an organization that gathers data on marine species.

Mary Lee was found right near Kill Devil Hills at 7:48 Sunday morning.

In January 2013, she swam through the Ocracoke Inlet and the Pamlico Sound before heading back to the Atlantic.

Mary Lee swam 23,560 miles, since OCEARCH scientists started tracking her in Sept. 2012. She mainly swims up and down the East Coast, but researchers have tracked her as far as Bermuda.

Dispatchers say they did not receive any calls about shark sightings or incidents Sunday morning, according to WAVY.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12