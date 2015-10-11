Ohio hospital employee tells child, 'I bet he likes you,' after being hit by boy

"I bet he likes you," an Ohio children's hospital employee told a 4-year-old girl receiving stitches, after she was hit by a boy at school.

The girl's mom, Merritt Smith, wrote an open letter on Facebook and shared her daughter's picture, saying, "That's not how we show we like someone."

She goes on saying, "You thought you were making the moment lighter. It is time to take responsibility for the messages we as a society give our children. Do not tell my 4-year-old, who needs stitches from a boy at school--hitting her, 'I bet he likes you.' NO."

