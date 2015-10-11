9-1-1 landlines back up in James City County - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

9-1-1 landlines back up in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA (WWBT) -

9-1-1 landlines have been restored in James City County.

Earlier, residents could not make 9-1-1 calls from their landlines, but were still able to use cell phones.

Officials have not said why the lines have gone down, but Verizon officials will continue to monitor the system.

