Goochland superintendent does not believe potential threats are credible

Social media users are saying there could be potential threat for Goochland High School tomorrow.

pretty sure everyone in goochland's hesitant about school tomorrow… — ri (@riliebass) October 9, 2015

so some kids are shooting up the school tomorrow? what else goochland what else — britt (@bsmittthhhh) October 9, 2015

It's sad that a place like Goochland has come to this — Tara? (@Taraa_Johnsonnn) October 9, 2015

The Goochland County Schools superintendent has confirmed that the school system is aware of the threats. They have conducted an investigation that has led them to not believe the threats are credible.

The superintendent issued a statement on their website.

"Hello GCPS Families,

We are writing to make you aware of a situation that occurred today. Through various outlets including social media, many students and families have become concerned that there have been threats of violence at Goochland High School tomorrow. We wanted to be sure our information was verified and accurate before releasing an official statement to our community.

We are aware of these threats and have been working diligently with law enforcement to determine an appropriate response. Additionally, as we have been made aware of students that are involved in this incident we have asked our law enforcement partners to contact or visit families of the rumored student(s) this evening if they have not already been in touch with the families. Whereas our investigation has not led us to believe there are any credible threats, we are handling each students’ situation per our student code of conduct and our law enforcement partners are also considering consequences.

We are treating this situation with utmost seriousness and attention. As an added measure, the Sheriff has agreed to have a deputy on site immediately. Additionally, we will have the entire shift at the GMS/GHS complex tomorrowalong with another unit at GES.

The safety of our students and staff is our absolute top priority. Our law enforcement partners and the GCPS administration believe there is no credible threat at this time; however to ensure the security of the school we will have additional law enforcement presence throughout the day.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or concerns. Thanks!"

Stay with NBC12 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12