Henrico police find body near RIR

Henrico police have confirmed a death investigation near RIR.

They say they received a call around 1:23 p.m. for a man lying in a grassy area in the 3900 block of West Chatham Drive, which is located off of Laburnum Ave.

The man was already dead when officers arrived on scene, according to police.

Police say there are no signs of foul play, but they are still on scene investigating.

