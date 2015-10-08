16-year-old girl charged with Mechanicsville hit and run

Hanover County Crash Investigators have made an arrest in a hit and run that happened last month.

A 16-year-old girl from Henrico has been charged with felony hit and run after hitting a pedestrian in the 8300 block of Wetheden Drive in Mechanicsville on Sept. 12.

Deputies originally reported a "dark-colored compact model pickup truck, similar to a Ford Ranger," struck a woman around 7:35 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect's name was not released because of her age.

