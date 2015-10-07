2015 Richmond Folk Festival lineup

The Richmond Folk Festival is back! It'll run during the weekend of Oct. 9 to 11.

The free, three-day festival attracts thousands of folk lovers from around the world to Richmond's riverfront each year.

"Our local programming committee has once again put together an amazing roster of artists," festival director Lisa Sims said. "We're extremely excited about this year's festival."

The artists for the 2015 Richmond Folk Festival include:

The Alt (Irish) - New York, North Carolina, and Scotland

The Bruce Diagrepont Cajun Band (Cajun) - New Orleans and Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana

The Campbell Brothers (Sacred steel guitar, African American gospel) - Rochester, NY

Shemekia Copeland (Blues) - Chicago, Illinois

Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass (Bluegrass) - Delaware and Pennsylvania

Deacon John's Jump Blues (Jump Blues) - New Orleans, Louisiana

Grupo Rebol ú (Colombian) - New York

Ensemble Shanbehzadeh (Afro-Persian music and dance) - Paris, France

Riyaaz Qawwali (qawwali)

Sleepy LaBeef (rockabilly)

Amargue Bachata Quintet with Andre Veloz (Dominican)

You can see the rest of the lineup here.

Download the Richmond Folk Festival map here.

