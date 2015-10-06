Power restored to thousands after transformer fire in Ashland - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power restored to thousands after transformer fire in Ashland

By Megan Woo
Updated by Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

Power has been restored to customers in Ashland after a transformer fire knocked out power for thousands in the area.

Dominion says about 8,300 customers were without power, but they were able to restore power to 2,000 customers within a few minutes.

Several people jumped on social media to talk about what happened.

