Power restored to thousands after transformer fire in Ashland

Power has been restored to customers in Ashland after a transformer fire knocked out power for thousands in the area.

Dominion says about 8,300 customers were without power, but they were able to restore power to 2,000 customers within a few minutes.

Several people jumped on social media to talk about what happened.

Rip to all the people who started drinking an hour ago when Ashland lost power. — Violet Hahn (@VivaLaVy) October 7, 2015

lmao why ashland don't got electricity — David Ware (@IamDewBaby) October 7, 2015