Yoko Ono, New Yorkers come together to make peace sign for John Lennon

Several people, including Yoko Ono, came together in Central Park Tuesday afternoon to "Imagine Peace," but their attempt to top a world record fell short.

Ono, John Lennon's widow, co-hosted an attempt to make the world's largest peace sign. The event was held to honor what would've been Lennon's 75th birthday later this week, according to CBC.

Tuesday's event brought more than 2,000 people together, according to a Guiness World Records representative.

The current record was set in Ithaca, N.Y. in 2009 with 5,814 people.

Event organizers say they were expecting 6,000 people.

Lennon, one of the co-founders of the Beatles, was killed outside his apartment complex on Dec. 8, 1980.

