Textbook publisher re-writes book after portraying slaves as 'workers'

Textbook publisher McGraw-Hill said they will rewrite a textbook after a Texas mom made a complaint saying slaves were considered as "immigrant workers" in her son's text book.

Roni Dean-Burren posted a video on her Facebook page, calling out the "World Geography" textbook.

She read from the textbook, which said, "The Atlantic slave trade between the 1500s and the 1800s brought millions of workers from Africa to the southern United States to work on agricultural plantations. So (slavery) is now considered 'immigration'."

Then she started reading from another section, which said that Europeans came over as indentured servants to work with little or no pay.

She continued on, saying, "There is no mention of Africans working as slaves or being slaves. It just says we were workers."

McGraw-Hill issued a response on their Facebook page, saying:

"This week, we became aware of a concern regarding a caption reference to slavery on a map in one of our world geography programs. This program addresses slavery in the world in several lessons and meets the learning objectives of the course. However, we conducted a close review of the content and agree that our language in that caption did not adequately convey that Africans were both forced into migration and to labor against their will as slaves.

We believe we can do better. To communicate these facts more clearly, we will update this caption to describe the arrival of African slaves in the U.S. as a forced migration and emphasize that their work was done as slave labor. These changes will be reflected in the digital version of the program immediately and will be included in the program’s next print run.

McGraw-Hill Education is committed to developing the highest quality educational materials and upholding the academic integrity of our products. We value the insight the public brings to discussions of our content."

Dean-Burren was happy to hear about the change.

"This is change people!!! This is why your voices matter!!! You did this!!!! And to my sweet boy, my only son....my man man Coby Burren...look at your power son!!! #‎blackboysmatter," she wrote on her Facebook page.

