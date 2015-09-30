Texas police department issues snarky response to critics

A Texas Police department received a request to take off the phrase "In God We Trust" off their patrol cars.

Childress police chief Adrian Garcia says he sent back a response to The Freedom of Religion foundation last week.

The letter reads:

Dear Annie,

After carefully reading you letter I must deny your request in your removal of out Nations motto from our patrol units, and ask that you and the Freedom From Religion Foundation go fly a kite.

Respectfully,

Chief Adrian Garcia

The Childress Police Department uploaded the picture to their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. They have received 159,000 likes and 135,000 shares.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12