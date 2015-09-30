Man in underwear taken into custody at RIC after showing erratic behavior

A man is being taken into custody after taking his clothes off at a ticket counter at Richmond International Airport (RIC) Wednesday evening.

It happened between 5:45 and 6 p.m. when the man left three bags unattended, walked to the ticket counter and asked to buy an international ticket, according to RIC police.

He reportedly handed over some cash, became agitated and stripped down to his underwear. Police say he also showed more strange behavior that ultimately led him to a mental health evaluation at an area hospital.

NBC12 noticed bomb crews inspecting the packages and then suddenly, authorities detonated the suspicious packages.



"Just heard a loud boom coming out of the airport out of nowhere,” passenger Jim Coppinger said.

A part of the airport was evacuated, and the street in front of the airport was blocked off.

The upper level roadway is currently closed to vehicle traffic, airport officials say. The south end of the ticketing area is also closed.

Passengers that just landed were not aware of what unfolded in the moments prior to their arrival.

Emergency crews stayed on scene hours after the chaos.

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12