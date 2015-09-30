Virginia localities receive $7 million in grants for housing initiatives

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that seven Virginia localities and organizations will receive $7 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding is supposed to help local governments fight housing discrimination, improve economic conditions and increase access to affordable housing, according to Tim Kaine's team.

"These funds will strengthen Virginia communities and improve the quality of life for residents," Warner said. "These are investments in our local neighborhoods that will expand economic opportunity now and in the future."

"Throughout my years in public service and as a lawyer fighting housing discrimination, I've seen the tremendous benefits equal access to housing and home ownership can have in our communities," Kaine said in a press release. "By ensuring the supply of affordable housing, helping build strong, prosperous communities and educating citizens on their rights, these grants will make a positive impact on the lives of families in Virginia."

Both Henrico County and Richmond's Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia will both receive grant money. Henrico County will receive about $2.3 million dollars and Richmond's Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia will receive $325,000.

Other Virginia localities include Bristol, Chesapeake, Lynchburg, Hampton and Waynesboro.

