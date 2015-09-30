Henrico police arrest man on their "Top 10 Most Wanted" list

Henrico police have arrested a man who was on their "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.

They arrested 71-year-old Earl McFarland, who was wanted in a murder that happened on April 28, 1981. Police say he murdered Mary Alice McFarland in the 1700 block of Charles St., near the Glenside area.

The warrant for murder has been outstanding since July 14, 1981, according to police. McFarland was taken into custody in Greensboro, N.C. without incident and is being held in the Guilford County Jail. He is expected to be extradited back to Henrico County.

No date has been given.

Henrico police teamed up with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force to make the arrest.

