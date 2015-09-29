State police investigate fatal crash in Powhatan - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

State police investigate fatal crash in Powhatan

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) -

State police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Powhatan.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Cartersville Rd.

The road is now open.

Police are still investigating the crash at this time.  

Copyright 2015 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly