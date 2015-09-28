Teen with Williams syndrome honored at homecoming

The annual homecoming football game can be a time when teens exhibit ego, pride and the cunning quest for votes.

However, at Alleghany County High School in Covington Friday night, the students only demonstrated unselfish love.

In what has been described as a landslide vote, the student body voted Senior Chris Hamilton homecoming king.

The crowd went wild when his name was announced over the loud speakers. The cheerleaders cheered and the football players offered hugs to their new king.

Chris thanked everyone for voting for him and said he's now "King of the Kingdom."

Chris is a student with Williams syndrome and is not shy about telling his fellow students that he loves them.

