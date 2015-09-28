Armstrong HS back open tomorrow

Armstrong High School will be back open tomorrow.

They will be installing a portable A.C. unit, according to Richmond Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Tommy Kranz.

The school was closed today, due to mechanical issues with their air conditioning system.

"At this time, the air conditioning system cannot be maintained at a comfortable temperature to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Richmond Public Schools said in a press release yesterday.

